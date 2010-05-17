Barca fans arrested after clash with police

There were a total of 104 arrests and 119 people were treated for injuries, though none were serious, the local police said.

Some 40,000 fans congregated near the Canaletas fountain following Barca's 4-0 defeat of Real Valladolid at the Nou Camp, but the festive atmosphere turned ugly after midnight.

Some people started trying to pull down a huge advertising poster attached to scaffolding across the front of a building in the square, and set parts of it alight.

The police moved in and for a while thereafter there were running battles in the streets, with missiles being thrown, phone booths being smashed and bins being set alight in the city centre.

