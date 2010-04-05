Barca press obsess with Walcott pace

The pacy 21-year-old, who inspired Arsenal's fightback from two goals down to 2-2 in last week's first leg, said he covered the distance in around 10.3 seconds, roughly in line with an estimate made by Barca coach Pep Guardiola at the weekend.

"When I was 14 I did it in around 11 seconds so I could potentially do it a lot quicker now," Walcott told a news conference at the Nou Camp on the eve of Tuesday's match.

His smiling manager Arsene Wenger added: "I can do it in 17," provoking laughter from assembled reporters who asked the 60-year-old Frenchman if he meant seconds or minutes.

NEWS:Depleted Arsenal braced for Barca battle

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook