Barca rest key players for Copa del Rey clash

Barca have a 2-0 lead from last month's first leg and despite the absence of the Spain quartet should have little trouble securing a last-eight meeting with Malaga, who eliminated third-tier Eibar on Tuesday.

Barca full-back Adriano, who picked up a minor muscle injury at the end of December and missed Sunday's 4-0 La Liga win at home to Espanyol, returned to training on Wednesday and had been included in the squad, the club said in a statement on their website.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, who collected a record fourth consecutive FIFA Ballon d'Or award on Monday, was also available, they added.