Barca's Gomes can't pick between Messi and Ronaldo

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes said he will not compare Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he has too much respect for the star pair.

Messi and Ronaldo - each regarded as the greatest player of all time in their own right - have dominated world football and debate as to who is better has come to the fore again after the latter claimed his fourth Ballon d'Or on Monday.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo is now only one adrift of Messi's record for the France Football prize.

But as he is an international team-mate of Portugal captain Ronaldo, while he plays alongside Messi at Camp Nou, Gomes refused to name his preference.

"I do not like to compare them out of respect," Gomes told Catalunya Radio's Tot Costa programme.

"I will never answer it. I'm Portuguese and I have affection for Cristiano.

"As much as I do for Messi, who is my team-mate at Barcelona."