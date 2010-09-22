Barcelona face King's Cup trip to Africa
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Barcelona were drawn to play Segunda B club Ceuta in the last 32 of the King's Cup on Wednesday, involving a first-leg trip to the autonomous Spanish city of the same name in North Africa.
Real Madrid, knocked out last year by third-tier side Alcorcon, play Real Murcia and holders Sevilla face Real Union, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on its website.
There are two ties featuring clubs from the top flight as Hercules take on Malaga and Real Mallorca play Sporting Gijon.
The first legs are on October 27 and the returns on November 10.
