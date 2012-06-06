Baros sits out training and could miss opener

Although a scan showed the muscle was strained not torn, Baros will only feature against Russia in Friday's Group A game if can train with the full team on Thursday, Krejci added.

"If Milan does the full training session with the team, he will be ready to play," Krejci said. " If he trains on his own, he will not."

While the 29-year-old Galatasaray striker has only scored three times in the past two years for the Czechs, coach Michal Bilek has few experienced options beyond Baros who was the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2004.

If he is not ready to lead the attack, Nuremberg's Tomas Pekhart is likely to take on the main striking role. Another option is Jablonec's David Lafata who led the Czech league in scoring last season.

However, neither has the pedigree of Baros, who has scored 41 goals for the national team. Pekhart has yet to find the net for the Czechs while Lafata has three international goals.

After facing Russia at the Municipal Stadium, the Czechs will play co-hosts Poland and former European champions Greece in the group stage of the event also being staged in Ukraine.