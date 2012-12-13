Barry banned for one game for abusing official
By app
Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry has been banned for one game for abusing a match official at the end of the Premier League derby defeat by Manchester United last weekend, the FA said in a statement on Thursday.
Barry decided not to contest a charge of using foul and abusive language during champions City's 3-2 defeat and will miss Saturday's trip to Newcastle United.
The England international was also fined 8,000 pounds by the FA.
