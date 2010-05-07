Barry faces four weeks out
MANCHESTER - Manchester City midfielder Gareth Barry has been ruled out of action for three to four weeks, putting his place in England's midfield at the World Cup starting next month in some doubt.
City coach Roberto Mancini on Friday said Barry had suffered a sprained ankle and would be looked after by England's medical staff once the Premier League season finished on Sunday.
"I am very sorry, I hope he can play in the World Cup," Mancini told a news conference.
"He's a fantastic guy and fantastic player. I still hope he will play in the World Cup, but the England team will decide this.
"He will be out for three to four weeks. I don't know, but I really hope he recovers in time."
Barry limped out of City's defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and underwent a scan after the game.
The World Cup starts in South Africa on June 11.
