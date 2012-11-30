Barzagli cannot wait for Conte's return

Conte has been suspended from matchday duties so far this season for his part in a match-fixing scandal at former club Siena and defender Andrea Barzagli says his return on Dec. 9 will help them turn their recent shaky form around.

"It is not easy to play so many matches without a coach of his temperament, someone who knows how to drag us along," Barzagli told Italy's Corriere dello Sport newspaper on Friday.

"[Assistant managers] Massimo Carrera and Angelo Alessio are good, but having the coach there is something completely different."

The league leaders and defending Serie A champions will miss injured attacking midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is set to be replaced by Paul Pogba, but otherwise are at full strength for the home game with Torino.