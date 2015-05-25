Barzagli a doubt for Champions League final
Andrea Barzagli could miss the UEFA Champions League final after the Juventus defender tore a thigh muscle.
Juventus centre-back Andrea Barzagli is a doubt for the UEFA Champions League final due to a thigh injury.
The Serie A champions confirmed on Monday that an MRI scan revealed Barzagli had suffered a first-grade tear of the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh during Juve's 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday.
Barzagli's treatment will begin immediately, with his availability for the June 6 final against Barcelona set to be monitored on a day-to-day basis.
Italy international Barzagli has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season.
