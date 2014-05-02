Bastos future at Roma unclear, says agent

The Brazilian joined the Serie A outfit on loan from Al Ain in January, but has made just one start during his time at the club.

Bastos has relished his time with the Eternal City outfit, but his representative, Emanuel De Kerchove, is unsure if the 30-year-old will extend his stay.

"Michel has had a great time at Roma," Emanuel De Kerchove told Calcio Mercato.

"His feeling towards the group and Rudi Garcia is really positive.

"But, for now, it has not been officially decided whether the club will keep him or not."