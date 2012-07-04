Baup named new Olympique Marseille boss

Baup had a two-year deal with the club, Marseille, who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, said on their website.

Baup, 57, led Girondins Bordeaux to the French league title in 1999, coaching the Aquitaine side from 1998-2003.

He then coached Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, and Nantes in Ligue 2 and was a television pundit for three years.

Deschamps left the club on Monday, a year before the end of his contract.