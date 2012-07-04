Baup named new Olympique Marseille boss
Elie Baup was named Olympique Marseille coach on Wednesday to replace the departing Didier Deschamps, the Ligue 1 club said.
Baup had a two-year deal with the club, Marseille, who finished 10th in Ligue 1 last season, said on their website.
Baup, 57, led Girondins Bordeaux to the French league title in 1999, coaching the Aquitaine side from 1998-2003.
He then coached Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, and Nantes in Ligue 2 and was a television pundit for three years.
Deschamps left the club on Monday, a year before the end of his contract.
