Bayer Leverkusen won’t move for Berbatov

The Bulgarian has been linked with a return to his former club, who he left for Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 before linking up with Manchester United in 2008.

However, the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, making just 12 Premier League appearances, seven of which from the bench, last season.

Berbatov is expected to move on during the summer transfer window, despite the club taking up the option to extend his deal until June 2013.

Leverkusen are among a host of clubs thought to be chasing the United front-man, with Paris Saint-Germain, Lazio and Borussia Dortmund all linked with moves.

But Holzhauer insists the Bundesliga side will not be moving for Berbatov unless the Red Devils drop the asking price for the striker.

"We are looking to find a striker, one that works well alongside Stefan Kiessling. However, the return of Berbatov is not an option for us," he told the Rheinische Post.

"We are still on good terms with him but he would only be an option if he was available on a free transfer."