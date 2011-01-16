Bayern breathe sigh of relief over Ribery
By app
BERLIN - Bayern Munich breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday when they learned that Franck Ribery would miss only five days of training after pulling a muscle in his left knee in their 1-1 draw at VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday.
The club had initially feared the injury could rule the winger out for much longer.
"I am happy and very relieved," said Ribery after leaving the medical centre on crutches.
The 27-year-old France international, who missed almost two months because of a torn right ankle ligament earlier this season, was brought down by Josue on the edge of the box in the 17th minute.
He was briefly treated but limped off, supported by two Bayern doctors, to be replaced by Arjen Robben, who was making his first appearance this season after recovering from a muscle injury.
Injury-hit Bayern are 16 points adrift of league leaders Borussia Dortmund after 18 games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.