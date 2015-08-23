Bayern confirm Benatia hamstring injury

Bayern Munich have confirmed Medhi Benatia is set for a stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Morocco defender was taken off in the 36th minute of Bayern's 2-1 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bayern will now likely have to cope without Benatia for their next Bundesliga clash, which sees Pep Guardiola's men welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena.