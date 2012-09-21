Bayern defender Alaba back in training

The 20-year-old Austrian footballer of the year, a key player in Bayern's run to the Champions League final last season, had a 20-minute individual training session on Friday and is set to gradually join team training, Bayern said In a statement.

They did not, however, set a date for his return.

Holger Badstuber has been shifted from central defence to the left in Alaba's absence.

Bayern, top of the Bundesliga after three wins in three games, travel to Schalke 04 on Saturday.