Bayern expect Van Bommel to stay

Midfielder Van Bommel, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, has not yet been offered an extension and was rumoured to be on his way out with Bayern interested in signing Hoffenheim's Brazilian Luiz Gustavo.

"I don't think Mark will leave in the winter," Rummenigge told kicker magazine, who added they had not had any contract talks with the Dutch defensive midfielder.

Van Bommel said himself after their 6-3 German Cup win over VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday that there were no talks with other clubs at the moment despite a reported interest by VfL Wolfsburg, but he did not rule out a move.

"If a good club comes along and that club fits then I will think about it," he told reporters.

The 33-year-old joined Bayern in 2006 from Barcelona.