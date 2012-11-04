Bayern to meet Augsburg in Bavarian cup clash

Schalke 04, the 2011 winners, were paired with Mainz 05 in Sunday's draw and VfL Wolfsburg will take on Bayer Leverkusen.

Promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf and Freiburg have easier tasks, having been drawn against third division clubs Kickers Offenbach and Karlsruhe SC respectively.

VfB Stuttgart play second tier Cologne while VfL Bochum entertain 1860 Munich in an all-second division clash.