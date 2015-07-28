Bayern to present Vidal
Bayern Munich are set to present Arturo Vidal as their latest signing in a news conference on Tuesday.
Arturo Vidal will be formally presented as a Bayern Munich player on Tuesday following the completion of his move from Juventus.
The German champions announced last Thursday that they had agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of the Chile international.
And on Tuesday, Bayern revealed Vidal would appear at a news conference alongside sporting director Matthias Sammer at 15:30 local time.
