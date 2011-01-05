Bayern president Hoeness slams FIFA

"They must ask themselves if things can go on like this," Hoeness told Sport Bild magazine. "It's a scandal, the way things have turned out. I must say that football's good image is being wrecked."

He added: "It's time for the strong federations from Germany, England, Spain or France to start to clean things up. A change can only take place when the big federations say they've had enough."

Hoeness's attack came a month after FIFA awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar.

The venues were decided by FIFA's executive committee which consisted of only 22 members after two were suspended over newspaper allegations that they offered to sell their votes to undercover reporters from Britain's Sunday Times newspaper.

On Sunday, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said he would set up an anti-corruption committee to strengthen the body's credibility and "give us a new image in terms of transparency".