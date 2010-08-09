Bayern refuse to release Ribery for hearing
By app
PARIS - Bayern Munich will not release France forward Franck Ribery for a disciplinary hearing by the French Football Federation to probe his alleged role in the team's World Cup revolt, the German champions said on Monday.
Ribery is one of five France players summoned by the FFF. The hearing is scheduled for August 17, three days before the start of the new Bundesliga season.
"Under FIFA rules, clubs are forced to release their players only for set dates on the international calendar," Bayern said in a statement posted on their website.
"It is not the case here and for that reason, FC Bayern Munich will not make Franck Ribery available for that hearing," the statement added.
Ribery was a prominent member of the France team who boycotted a training session in South Africa in support of striker Nicolas Anelka, who was banished from the squad for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.
Anelka, Patrice Evra, Eric Abidal and Jeremy Toulalan have also been summoned.
