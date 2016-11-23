Bayern score 400th Champions League goal

Douglas Costa scored Bayern Munich's 400th goal in Champions League history as he put the German champions in front against Rostov on Wednesday.

The Brazilian netted after 36 minutes in Russia, guiding the ball home after Renato Sanches' effort from a tight angle was blocked by goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanaev.

Bayern are third on the all-time Champions League goalscoring list, behind current holders Real Madrid (481) and Barcelona (447).