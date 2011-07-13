Bayern seal deal for Tranmere teenager Jennings

Tranmere said the 18-year-old, who scored six goals in 32 appearances and was named League One Apprentice of the Year, had signed for an undisclosed fee.

"This is an amazing opportunity for Dale and one which any younger player would jump at," Tranmere manager Les Parry told the club's website.

"Bayern Munich made us a very good offer for Dale and we're happy for him to progress his career with them in Germany.

"He has had an incredible 12 months with us now and hopefully he'll go on to do great things at Bayern."