Bayern want Van Bommel sent back

Bayern captain Van Bommel aggravated a knee injury during the Netherlands' 1-0 win over Moldova in a Euro 2012 qualifier last week. It is unclear whether he will be fit for the game against Sweden later on Tuesday.

"After talks with the club doctor, the club board request from the Dutch federation CEO Bert van Oostveen to send Mark van Bommel immediately to Munich to be treated," said Bayern, adding they had been made aware of his injury through media reports.

The German champions are locked in a dispute with the Dutch federation over winger Arjen Robben who aggravated a muscle injury playing in this year's World Cup in South Africa.

Bayern have demanded compensation for the duration of Robben's absence. Robben, who helped Bayern to the domestic championship and Cup double and the Champions League final last season, is not expected to return until early next year.