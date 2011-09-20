Bayern's Breno taken to hospital after blaze
By app
BERLIN - Bayern Munich defender Breno was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation early on Tuesday after his house caught fire and was almost completely destroyed, police said.
Brazilian Breno, 21, was alone at the time of the fire and was otherwise unhurt. Police said they were investigating the cause of the blaze that swept through the villa in Munich's Gruenwald neighbourhood.
Breno joined Bayern as an 18-year-old back in 2008.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.