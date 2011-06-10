Bazdarevic appointed Sochaux coach
By app
PARIS - Mecha Bazdarevic has been named Sochaux coach after Francis Gillot left for Girondins Bordeaux, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.
Bosnian Bazdarevic has signed a two-year deal, ending speculation that former Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyon and Rangers coach Paul Le Guen would join.
Former Sochaux player Bazdarevic, 50, led his two previous clubs, Istres and Grenoble, to promotion from Ligue 2 in 2004 and 2008 respectively.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.