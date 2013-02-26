Beckham to start for PSG against Marseille

Asked if the former England captain, who made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 home win against OM in Ligue 1 on Sunday, would start at the Parc des Princes, Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday: "Yes. In the same [defensive midfielder] role as [Marco] Verratti."

Verratti is suspended for the game.

"[Beckham] is in good condition; he has experience, quality to help us win tomorrow," said Ancelotti. "He can play a whole game."

Beckham, 37, joined as a free agent on January 31.