Beckham's Galaxy head Down Under

Former England captain Beckham and U.S. international Landon Donovan will headline the one-off friendly match at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on November 27, the third time the Galaxy have travelled to Australia in four years.

"This is fantastic news for football fans and for tourism in the Hunter," Jodi McKay, minister for the Hunter region in New South Wales, said on the team's website.

"The phenomenal global interest in David Beckham... Landon Donovan and the LA Galaxy team means Newcastle and the Jets will be in the spotlight for sports enthusiasts from around the world."

The deal could provide a major windfall for the Jets, whose future was only secured when new owner Nathan Tinkler signed a deal to extend the club's licence in the A-League until 2020 at the start of the month.

The future of the Jets had been in doubt before Tinkler stepped after Football Federation Australia provided financial assistance to the club last month.