Beenhakker appointed Ujpest sporting director

Beenhakker, 68, has also coached the national teams of Poland, Trinidad & Tobago and Saudi Arabia on his travels, plus European clubs including Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord and Mexican sides Guadalajara and America.

"Ujpest has to get back to the place in European football which is worthy of its traditions," Beenhakker told reporters.

Ujpest, founded in 1885, have won the Hungarian championship 20 times but the last was in 1998. They finished sixth last season.