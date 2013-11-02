Begovic goal stuns Southampton

In windy conditions at the Britannia Stadium, a clearance from the Bosnia international bounced high over opposite number Artur Boruc to give Stoke a sensational early lead.

Begovic becomes the fifth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal, following in the footsteps of Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson and Tim Howard. The latter's strike also came courtesy of a long punt upfield.

Stoke's surprising opener represented only the fourth goal Southampton have conceded in the league this season.

Begovic previously represented the south-coast club's rivals Portsmouth before joining Stoke in 2010.