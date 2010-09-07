Belarus frustrated by resolute Romania

Belarus, their confidence sky high following a 1-0 victory in Paris, began brightly but ran out of steam in the second half.

As Belarus began to tire, Romania, held to a 1-1 draw at home by Albania in their Group D opener, forced the pace and even had a great chance to come away with the win.

The home team had goalkeeper Yuri Zhevnov to thank for preserving the deadlock after he stopped Romania striker Ciprian Marica from point-blank range late in the game.

