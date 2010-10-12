Belarus undefeated after beating Albania

Vitali Rodionov opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Sergei Krivets struck midway through the second half to seal a deserved victory for the hosts, who were missing injured playmaker Alexander Hleb and leading striker Vitali Kutuzov.

"We did not leave Albania any chances and will aim for victory in the next game," Belarus coach Bernd Stange told a news conference.

Belarus, who stunned France 1-0 in Paris in their opener last month, are in second place on eight points from four matches, a point behind the French after they overpowered Luxembourg 2-0 on Tuesday.