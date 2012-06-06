Belgian Witsel welcomes interest from abroad

The Belgium international has enjoyed a successful debut campaign with the Aguias, netting five times in 48 appearances.

His performances in the heart of the Benfica midfield have not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and AC Milan also believed to be keen on the 23-year-old.

And while insisting he is happy in Portugal, Witsel refused to rule out a move to one of Europe’s top sides.

"It's nice to see my name linked to big clubs. It is a sign of recognition for my work," said the former Standard Liege youngster.

"I had a very good season at Benfica and so other clubs show interest. But it does not mean more."