Belgium boss Leekens earns extension

The Belgian football association said in a statement late on Tuesday that Chairman Francois De Keersmaecker and technical committee chief Philippe Collin had agreed to extend the 61-year-old's contract beyond 2012.

"The chairman and technical committee chief express in this way their appreciation of the work and good results of the past months and show their support for the long-term vision of the coach who wants the Red Devils to qualify for (the) World Cup in Brazil in 2014," the Belgian football association said.

Belgium, who last qualified for a major championships a decade ago, beat Azerbaijan and Austria last month and are second in Euro 2012 qualifying group A ahead of a crunch match with nearest rivals Turkey on June 3.

Unbeaten Germany lead the group on 15 points, five ahead of Belgium, who have played six matches. Turkey are on nine points and have played five games.

The agreement still needed to be approved at a meeting of the full FA committee on Saturday.