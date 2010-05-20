Benayoun: England World Cup favourites

The Israeli - who is close to clocking up a century of Premier League appearances for the Reds - believes Fabio Capello's players are good enough to be world beaters with the strength of their squad and the Italian's tactics.

"I'm not saying this only because I am in England, but I do believe England are the favourites," he told Liverpool's official website.

"They have very good players and I think Capello has got them playing very well."

Benayoun has been capped 78 times for his country but has never played in a major national competition - something the Anfield star is aiming to achieve in the 2012 European Championships.

"I hope so. I just hope I still have time because I will be 34 then," he said.

"We were very disappointed this time because we felt the group gave us a good chance to qualify but we didn't play well enough.

"I will be 32 at the next European Championships, so hopefully I will be able to help Israel qualify for those and then the 2014 World Cup."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook