Bender ruled out of Germany qualifiers

Bender, who made his debut for Germany in late March against Australia, is expected to be out for a month. The DFB said coach Joachim Low will consider whether to replace him.

The 22-year-old is among several young players from Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund called up by Germany in the past season.

Germany, who top Group A with a maximum 15 points, play Austria in Vienna on June 3 before travelling to face Azerbaijan on June 7. They will meet Uruguay in a friendly on Sunday.