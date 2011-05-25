Bender ruled out of Germany qualifiers
By app
BERLIN - Germany midfielder Sven Bender has been ruled out of next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers and the friendly against Uruguay after having knee surgery on Wednesday, the German football federation (DFB) said.
Bender, who made his debut for Germany in late March against Australia, is expected to be out for a month. The DFB said coach Joachim Low will consider whether to replace him.
The 22-year-old is among several young players from Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund called up by Germany in the past season.
Germany, who top Group A with a maximum 15 points, play Austria in Vienna on June 3 before travelling to face Azerbaijan on June 7. They will meet Uruguay in a friendly on Sunday.
