Benfica boss unruffled by first defeat

The Lisbon side went down 1-0 to a well-organised Guimaraes outfit meaning second-placed Porto closed to within two points at the top.

That followed a 3-2 defeat by Zenit St Petersburg in their Champions League last 16 first leg tie last week, but Jesus is not about to panic despite a clash with Porto fast approaching.

"We are still two points ahead in the league and it is our adversaries who should be concerned, not us. They are the ones who have no margin for error," Jesus said in an interview after the Guimares defeat.