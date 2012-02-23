Benitez agent denies contact from Chelsea

Reports on Thursday claimed the Blues had opened discussions with the former Liverpool manager over replacing under pressure boss Andre Villas-Boas.

Chelsea have dropped to fifth in the Premier League following a poor run of form which has seen them fail to win any of their last five games, including a 3-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

Many quarters of the Blues' faithful have been calling for the head of the young Portuguese, whose tactics have been called into question.

However, Manuel Garcia Quilon, Benitez’s representative, has denied rumours that Chelsea have been in touch, but entertained the idea of his client returning to the Premier League in the future.

"There is nothing official," he said. "It's only media speculation and we have not been approached by Chelsea.

"We should only evaluate the possibility once there is an offer."