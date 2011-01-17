Bent asks for Sunderland transfer
By Gregg Davies
Sunderland have confirmed that striker Darren Bent has submitted a transfer request, with Aston Villa believed to have had an £18 million bid for the forward accepted by the Black Cats.
"The club can confirm that it received a written transfer from Darren Bent following yesterday's Wear-Tyne derby match," read a statement.
GEAR:Save 10% on Aston Villa shirts courtesy of Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50
The 26-year-old has netted 12 goals for Sunderland this season in all competitions, taking his overall tally to 36 since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur for £10 million in August 2009.
Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Premier League, but now expect to see their star striker depart for a Villa side currently 17th in the top flight, with goal difference alone keeping them out of the drop zone.
More to follow.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.