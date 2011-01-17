Bent asks for Sunderland transfer

"The club can confirm that it received a written transfer from Darren Bent following yesterday's Wear-Tyne derby match," read a statement.

The 26-year-old has netted 12 goals for Sunderland this season in all competitions, taking his overall tally to 36 since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur for £10 million in August 2009.

Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Premier League, but now expect to see their star striker depart for a Villa side currently 17th in the top flight, with goal difference alone keeping them out of the drop zone.

More to follow.