Benzarti back as Tunisia coach

The 61-year-old replaces Frenchman Bertrand Marchand, who was fired last month after Tunisia continued their poor results in the 2012 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Benzarti guided Tunisia to last year's African Nations Cup finals in Angola but he left the team after they failed to progress beyond the first round.

Benzarti was also caretaker coach for Tunisia when they hosted the 1994 Nations Cup.

Benzarti left Tunis club Esperance in November after they were beaten in the African Champions League semi-finals. He won Africa's top club competition with them in 1994, in one of four different spells at the club.