Benzema agent denies Arsenal discussions

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger recently reaffirmed his interest in the former Lyon forward, who has had mixed success since switching to the Spanish capital, despite netting 15 La Liga goals in 2010/11.

The Frenchman said: "Signing him does not seem impossible. He’s a player that I like."

NEWS:Wenger - Benzema move 'not impossible'

The Emirates Stadium side are believed to be ready to finally splash the cash this summer as fans grow impatient with the club's failure to win silverware, after Arsenal completed a sixth season in succession without a trophy to their name.

Benzema is reported to be available for around £20 million as Jose Mourinho's men seek the funds to make Emmanuel Adebayor's loan move from Manchester City permanent during the close season.

However, the player's representitive, Karim Djaziri, admitted that he is yet to enter discussions with any club about Benzema's future.

"I went to London for personal business, not to discuss any transfer," he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

"Karim Benzema has a contract with Real Madrid so let's wait and see.

"He loves Madrid and wants to play every time as he loves playing football."