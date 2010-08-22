Berg bags brace as PSV march on

PSV are top with nine points after three matches, two ahead of Ajax Amsterdam following their 3-0 home win over Roda JC Kerkrade on Saturday.

Ola Toivonen, who hit five goals in the first two matches for PSV, set up his compatriot two minutes before the break to open the scoring but five minutes into the second half a blunder by 'keeper Andreas Isaksson allowed Erik Falkenburg to equalise.

Three minutes later Jeremain Lens set up Berg for his second to restore the lead from close range and Ibrahim Afellay settled the match in the final minute.

Utrecht moved into third with six points, on goal difference ahead of NEC Nijmegen and Excelsior Rotterdam, after a 3-0 home win against Willem II Tilburg.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel hit a first-half double, the first from the penalty spot on 22 minutes and the second 11 minutes later. Playmaker Dries Mertens scored in the 28th minute.

Both teams finished with 10 men after red cards for Alje Schut and Frank Demouge.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums