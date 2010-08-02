Berger to take charge of Socceroos
By app
SYDNEY - Dutchman Han Berger will take charge of Australia for this month's friendly against Slovenia, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.
The Socceroos' technical director has been promoted to the caretaker manager's role while the FFA look to replace ex-coach Pim Verbeek, who left after this year's World Cup in South Africa.
Australia take on fellow World Cup finalists Slovenia in Ljubljana on August 11.
The 60-year-old Berger will be joined in the dugout in Slovenia by former Adelaide United manager Aurelio Vidmar in his first game since being appointed assistant coach.
Berger is scheduled to name his squad on Tuesday.
