Besiktas win Turkish Cup after shootout

The final, played in the central Turkish city of Kayseri, had finished 2-2 in normal time. Besiktas converted four penalties and two Buyuksehir players missed, firing their spot-kicks against the crossbar.

Winger Ricardo Quaresma had put Besiktas ahead in the 33rd minute, taking the ball on his chest and turning to shoot past goalkeeper Kenan Hasagic.

Striker Ibrahim Akin, a former Besiktas player, equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half after Mehmet Aurelio brought down Iskender Alin in the area.

The Istanbul municipality side went ahead in the 68th minute through a Gokhan Unal goal, but 10 minutes later Tomas Sivok headed in an equaliser from a Manuel Fernandes free-kick to send the game to extra-time.

Besiktas are sixth in the Turkish first division, 29 points adrift of leaders Fenerbahce. Buyuksehir are ninth, six points behind Besiktas.