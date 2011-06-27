Betis turn down Emana offer

The 29-year-old, capped 35 times by his country, was a key member of the Betis side which sealed a return to the top flight of Spanish football in 2010/11, scoring 13 goals in 25 matches.

Emana's form has proved enough to attract strong interest from Newcastle United and Marseille, who are said to be keen on taking him back to France, where he enjoyed a seven year spell with Toulouse until leaving for Andalusia in 2008.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

But Verdiblancos Director of Sport Vlada Stosic has explained that the club have yet to receive an offer they deem suitable, with the Spanish press speculating they will hold out for around £4.5 million.

"We had an offer for Emana, but we rejected it," Stosic stated.

"We said no because we think Achille has a higher value in the market."