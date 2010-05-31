Bettega leaves Juventus after five months

Bettega was a key Juve director when the club bossed Italian soccer in the first half of the last decade but left in the wake of their 2006 match-fixing demotion only to return in late December.

However, his presence could not stop Juve sliding down to seventh and this month's arrivals of former Sampdoria coach Luigi Del Neri and ex-Samp sporting director Beppe Marotta have spelt the end of his second short stint with the Turin club.