Bielsa cuts provisional Chile squad to 25

The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) said on its website Bielsa had discarded Pedro Morales of Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta's Jaime Valdes, Manuel Iturra of Universidad de Chile and Colo Colo's Charles Aranguiz and Jose Fuenzalida.

Morales, Valdes, Iturra and Fuenzalida played in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at the Azteca in Mexico City.

Valdes, who had never previously played under Bielsa, was the big surprise in the 30-man squad named last week.

Iturra was sent off a minute after going on as a substitute on Sunday. It was his second red card in five days after he was also dismissed playing for Universidad de Chile against Flamengo in a Libertadores Cup match in Rio de Janeiro.

The squad will be reduced to 23 by June 1 for the finals in South Africa starting on June 11 where Chile face Spain, Switzerland and Honduras in Group H.

