Bilic to drop unruly Pranjic

"After the match, Pranjic showed discontent with his status in an inappropriate manner. He refused to shake hands with the coaches. We will no longer count on him," Hina quoted Bilic as saying.

Pranjic was named in the squad but did not play in the friendly in Dublin, which ended in a disappointing goalless draw.

Croatia are second in European Championship qualifying Group F with 13 points, one point behind Greece.

They face Malta away on September 2 and Israel at home four days later.