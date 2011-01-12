Birmingham bring in Bentley on loan
By app
LONDON - Former England midfielder David Bentley has joined Birmingham City on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old has struggled to get regular first team football since joining Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in July 2008.
"We're delighted to have David's services. He is a classy footballer and will enhance the quality of the squad," Birmingham manager Alex McLeish told the club website on Wednesday.
"He is a natural footballer capable of top delivery at set-pieces."
Birmingham, 15th in the Premier League, take on city rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.
