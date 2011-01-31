Birmingham bring in Martins on loan
LONDON - League Cup finalists Birmingham City have signed Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins on loan from Russian side Rubin Kazan, the Premier League club's manager Alex McLeish said on Monday.
The 26-year-old Martins, who played in the Premier League with Newcastle United, has signed a six-month loan deal with an option for a permanent move to the Midlands club.
"He has great pace, he's two-footed and he's very good in the air for his size and I'm sure he's a signing who will excite the fans," McLeish told Birmingham's website.
